Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Earnings results for ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

ContraFect last released its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. ContraFect has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year (($1.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ContraFect are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($1.10) per share. ContraFect has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ContraFect in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 254.43%. The high price target for CFRX is $22.00 and the low price target for CFRX is $6.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ContraFect has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, ContraFect has a forecasted upside of 254.4% from its current price of $3.95. ContraFect has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect does not currently pay a dividend. ContraFect does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

In the past three months, ContraFect insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of ContraFect is held by insiders. 65.65% of the stock of ContraFect is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX



Earnings for ContraFect are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($1.10) per share. The P/E ratio of ContraFect is -2.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ContraFect is -2.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ContraFect has a P/B Ratio of 8.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

