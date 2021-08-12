Paying attention on Earnings results for Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Earnings results for Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.

Analyst Opinion on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Convey Holding Parent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.04%. The high price target for CNVY is $18.00 and the low price target for CNVY is $9.88. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Convey Holding Parent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.86, Convey Holding Parent has a forecasted upside of 79.0% from its current price of $8.30. Convey Holding Parent has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent does not currently pay a dividend. Convey Holding Parent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

In the past three months, Convey Holding Parent insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,093,531.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Convey Holding Parent is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY



Earnings for Convey Holding Parent are expected to grow by 63.16% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.31 per share. Convey Holding Parent has a PEG Ratio of 0.82. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

