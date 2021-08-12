Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Earnings results for Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Creative Realities last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $5 million during the quarter. Creative Realities has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Creative Realities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Creative Realities does not currently pay a dividend. Creative Realities does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Creative Realities insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $66,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.61% of the stock of Creative Realities is held by insiders. Only 8.01% of the stock of Creative Realities is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Creative Realities is -7.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Creative Realities has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

