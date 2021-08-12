Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Earnings results for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.42) earnings per share over the last year (($2.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.58) to ($2.91) per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.59%. The high price target for CRNX is $42.00 and the low price target for CRNX is $28.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.25, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 89.6% from its current price of $19.12. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

In the past three months, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $299,000.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 79.82% of the stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX



Earnings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.58) to ($2.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is -7.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is -7.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

