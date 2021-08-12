Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Earnings results for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Cue Biopharma last posted its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma has generated ($1.56) earnings per share over the last year (($1.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cue Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($1.66) per share. Cue Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cue Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 163.16%. The high price target for CUE is $32.00 and the low price target for CUE is $28.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cue Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Cue Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 163.2% from its current price of $11.40. Cue Biopharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Cue Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

In the past three months, Cue Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Cue Biopharma is held by insiders. 59.29% of the stock of Cue Biopharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE



Earnings for Cue Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($1.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Cue Biopharma is -7.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cue Biopharma is -7.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cue Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

