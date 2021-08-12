Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Earnings results for Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Cullinan Oncology last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Cullinan Oncology has generated ($5.48) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Cullinan Oncology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($2.00) per share. Cullinan Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cullinan Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.87%. The high price target for CGEM is $55.00 and the low price target for CGEM is $43.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Cullinan Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

In the past three months, Cullinan Oncology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $563,390.00 in company stock. 21.78% of the stock of Cullinan Oncology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 71.67% of the stock of Cullinan Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM



Earnings for Cullinan Oncology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($2.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Cullinan Oncology is -5.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

