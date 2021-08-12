Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Earnings results for Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Cypress Environmental Partners last posted its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). Cypress Environmental Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Dividend Strength: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Cypress Environmental Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

In the past three months, Cypress Environmental Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of Cypress Environmental Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP



The P/E ratio of Cypress Environmental Partners is -3.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cypress Environmental Partners is -3.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cypress Environmental Partners has a P/B Ratio of 6.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

