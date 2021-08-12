How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Earnings results for Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Daily Journal last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $13.97 million during the quarter. Daily Journal has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($85.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.0. Daily Journal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Dividend Strength: Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal does not currently pay a dividend. Daily Journal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

In the past three months, Daily Journal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.10% of the stock of Daily Journal is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.57% of the stock of Daily Journal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO



The P/E ratio of Daily Journal is 4.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Daily Journal is 4.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.97. Daily Journal has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

