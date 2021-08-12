Will stock surge before Earnings results? Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Earnings results for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Dare Bioscience, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Daré Bioscience last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Daré Bioscience has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year (($0.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Daré Bioscience are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.69) per share. Daré Bioscience has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Daré Bioscience will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5286254”.

Analyst Opinion on Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Daré Bioscience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 379.04%. The high price target for DARE is $11.00 and the low price target for DARE is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Daré Bioscience has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Daré Bioscience has a forecasted upside of 379.0% from its current price of $1.67. Daré Bioscience has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Daré Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

In the past three months, Daré Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.60% of the stock of Daré Bioscience is held by insiders. Only 7.36% of the stock of Daré Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE



Earnings for Daré Bioscience are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Daré Bioscience is -1.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Daré Bioscience is -1.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here