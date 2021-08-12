Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Earnings results for Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Dawson Geophysical last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Dawson Geophysical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Dawson Geophysical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “1161933”.

Analyst Opinion on Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dividend Strength: Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical does not currently pay a dividend. Dawson Geophysical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

In the past three months, Dawson Geophysical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.22% of the stock of Dawson Geophysical is held by insiders. 40.72% of the stock of Dawson Geophysical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN



The P/E ratio of Dawson Geophysical is -3.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dawson Geophysical is -3.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dawson Geophysical has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

