Earnings and Growth Analysis : Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Earnings results for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39.

Decibel Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.55. Decibel Therapeutics has generated ($19.65) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Decibel Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.87) to ($1.10) per share. Decibel Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Decibel Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 282.14%. The high price target for DBTX is $30.00 and the low price target for DBTX is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Decibel Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

In the past three months, Decibel Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 73.23% of the stock of Decibel Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX



Earnings for Decibel Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.87) to ($1.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Decibel Therapeutics is -0.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Decibel Therapeutics is -0.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

