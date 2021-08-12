Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Earnings results for Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Digital Ally last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. Digital Ally has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1. Digital Ally has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Dividend Strength: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally does not currently pay a dividend. Digital Ally does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

In the past three months, Digital Ally insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Digital Ally is held by insiders. Only 7.03% of the stock of Digital Ally is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY



The P/E ratio of Digital Ally is 3.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Digital Ally is 3.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.26. Digital Ally has a P/B Ratio of 4.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

