Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Earnings results for Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Diversey last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm earned $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. Diversey has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Diversey are expected to grow by 23.73% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.73 per share. Diversey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Diversey will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721195”.

Analyst Opinion on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diversey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.75%. The high price target for DSEY is $23.00 and the low price target for DSEY is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Diversey has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Diversey has a forecasted upside of 18.8% from its current price of $16.00. Diversey has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey does not currently pay a dividend. Diversey does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

In the past three months, Diversey insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 97.54% of the stock of Diversey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY



Earnings for Diversey are expected to grow by 23.73% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.73 per share. Diversey has a PEG Ratio of 1.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

