Technical Analysis For Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Earnings results for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Ducommun last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Ducommun has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for Ducommun are expected to grow by 25.18% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.48 per share. Ducommun has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Ducommun will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ducommun in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.50%. The high price target for DCO is $68.00 and the low price target for DCO is $66.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun does not currently pay a dividend. Ducommun does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

In the past three months, Ducommun insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $201,086.00 in company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of Ducommun is held by insiders. 66.49% of the stock of Ducommun is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO



Earnings for Ducommun are expected to grow by 25.18% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Ducommun is 23.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Ducommun is 23.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 33.72. Ducommun has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

