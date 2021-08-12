How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Earnings results for Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dyadic International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 206.41%. The high price target for DYAI is $11.00 and the low price target for DYAI is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International does not currently pay a dividend. Dyadic International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

In the past three months, Dyadic International insiders have sold 4,243.78% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $24,244.00 in company stock and sold $1,053,105.00 in company stock. 26.50% of the stock of Dyadic International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.55% of the stock of Dyadic International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI



Earnings for Dyadic International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Dyadic International is -10.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dyadic International is -10.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dyadic International has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

