Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Eastside Distilling last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm earned $3.07 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). Eastside Distilling has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Eastside Distilling will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158768”.

Eastside Distilling does not currently pay a dividend. Eastside Distilling does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Eastside Distilling insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,300.00 in company stock. 17.89% of the stock of Eastside Distilling is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.10% of the stock of Eastside Distilling is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Eastside Distilling is -11.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eastside Distilling is -11.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

