Earnings and Growth Analysis : Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Earnings results for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.7.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.20. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has generated ($10.82) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.45) to ($1.44) per share. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 353.83%. The high price target for ELDN is $33.00 and the low price target for ELDN is $25.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 353.8% from its current price of $6.39. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eledon Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

In the past three months, Eledon Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $24,030.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of Eledon Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 58.17% of the stock of Eledon Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN



Earnings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.45) to ($1.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Eledon Pharmaceuticals is -0.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eledon Pharmaceuticals is -0.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

