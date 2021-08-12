Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Earnings results for Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Elys Game Technology last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business earned $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Elys Game Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.14) per share. Elys Game Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Elys Game Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.26, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.89%. The high price target for ELYS is $10.00 and the low price target for ELYS is $6.78. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Elys Game Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.26, Elys Game Technology has a forecasted upside of 89.9% from its current price of $4.35. Elys Game Technology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Elys Game Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

In the past three months, Elys Game Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $124,350.00 in company stock. 41.40% of the stock of Elys Game Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.02% of the stock of Elys Game Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS



Earnings for Elys Game Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Elys Game Technology is -8.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Elys Game Technology is -8.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Elys Game Technology has a P/B Ratio of 3.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

