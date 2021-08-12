Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Earnings results for EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

EMX Royalty last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share).

Analyst Opinion on EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Dividend Strength: EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty does not currently pay a dividend. EMX Royalty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

In the past three months, EMX Royalty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.82% of the stock of EMX Royalty is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX



The P/E ratio of EMX Royalty is -36.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EMX Royalty is -36.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EMX Royalty has a P/B Ratio of 3.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

