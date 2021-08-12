Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Earnings results for ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

ENDRA Life Sciences last announced its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. ENDRA Life Sciences has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($0.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ENDRA Life Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.16) per share. ENDRA Life Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. ENDRA Life Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42091”.

Analyst Opinion on ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Dividend Strength: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. ENDRA Life Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

In the past three months, ENDRA Life Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of ENDRA Life Sciences is held by insiders. Only 7.70% of the stock of ENDRA Life Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA



Earnings for ENDRA Life Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of ENDRA Life Sciences is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ENDRA Life Sciences is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 8.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here