Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Earnings results for Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Energy Focus last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The business earned $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Energy Focus has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year (($2.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Energy Focus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.06) to ($0.57) per share. Energy Focus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Energy Focus will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Dividend Strength: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus does not currently pay a dividend. Energy Focus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

In the past three months, Energy Focus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.10% of the stock of Energy Focus is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.19% of the stock of Energy Focus is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI



The P/E ratio of Energy Focus is -1.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energy Focus has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

