Will stock surge before Earnings results? Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Earnings results for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.78.

Entasis Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Entasis Therapeutics has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year (($1.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Entasis Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($0.88) per share. Entasis Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Entasis Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entasis Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.31%. The high price target for ETTX is $5.00 and the low price target for ETTX is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Entasis Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Entasis Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 92.3% from its current price of $2.60. Entasis Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Entasis Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

In the past three months, Entasis Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $12,537,950.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Entasis Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 9.23% of the stock of Entasis Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX



Earnings for Entasis Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($0.88) per share. The P/E ratio of Entasis Therapeutics is -1.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Entasis Therapeutics is -1.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Entasis Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here