Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Earnings results for Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Epsilon Energy last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Epsilon Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Dividend Strength: Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Epsilon Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

In the past three months, Epsilon Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 25.70% of the stock of Epsilon Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.12% of the stock of Epsilon Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN



The P/E ratio of Epsilon Energy is 34.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Epsilon Energy is 34.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.48. Epsilon Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

