Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Earnings results for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Everspin Technologies last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business earned $10.28 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Everspin Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Everspin Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9886239”.

Analyst Opinion on Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Dividend Strength: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Everspin Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

In the past three months, Everspin Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $39,031.00 in company stock. 16.60% of the stock of Everspin Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.42% of the stock of Everspin Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM



The P/E ratio of Everspin Technologies is -14.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Everspin Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 6.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

