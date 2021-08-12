Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Earnings results for Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Evoke Pharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Evoke Pharma has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.53) diluted earnings per share). Evoke Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Evoke Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2057948”.

Analyst Opinion on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.00, Evoke Pharma has a forecasted downside of 100.0% from its current price of $1.14. Evoke Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Evoke Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

In the past three months, Evoke Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.03% of the stock of Evoke Pharma is held by insiders. Only 12.96% of the stock of Evoke Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK



The P/E ratio of Evoke Pharma is -2.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

