Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Earnings results for Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Evolving Systems last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $6.46 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Evolving Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Evolving Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Dividend Strength: Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Evolving Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

In the past three months, Evolving Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Evolving Systems is held by insiders. Only 13.47% of the stock of Evolving Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL



Evolving Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

