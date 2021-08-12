Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Earnings results for F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.52.

F-star Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. F-star Therapeutics has generated ($9.69) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for F-star Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.71) per share. F-star Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. F-star Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F-star Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 463.57%. The high price target for FSTX is $39.00 and the low price target for FSTX is $28.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

F-star Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.80, F-star Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 463.6% from its current price of $5.82. F-star Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. F-star Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

In the past three months, F-star Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,885.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of F-star Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 10.37% of the stock of F-star Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX



Earnings for F-star Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.71) per share. The P/E ratio of F-star Therapeutics is -0.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of F-star Therapeutics is -0.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. F-star Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

