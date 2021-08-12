Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Earnings results for Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Fangdd Network Group last released its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. Fangdd Network Group has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fangdd Network Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.06 per share. Fangdd Network Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021.

Fangdd Network Group does not currently pay a dividend. Fangdd Network Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Fangdd Network Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Fangdd Network Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for Fangdd Network Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Fangdd Network Group is -5.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fangdd Network Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

