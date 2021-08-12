Today’s Hot Stock under Review: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Earnings results for Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28.

Finch Therapeutics Group last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Finch Therapeutics Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Finch Therapeutics Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.36) to ($1.91) per share. Finch Therapeutics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Finch Therapeutics Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 109.52%. The high price target for FNCH is $34.00 and the low price target for FNCH is $25.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Finch Therapeutics Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.33, Finch Therapeutics Group has a forecasted upside of 109.5% from its current price of $14.00. Finch Therapeutics Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group does not currently pay a dividend. Finch Therapeutics Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

In the past three months, Finch Therapeutics Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.30% of the stock of Finch Therapeutics Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH



Earnings for Finch Therapeutics Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.36) to ($1.91) per share.

