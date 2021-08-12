Notable News Spotlight: Forian (NASDAQ:FORA)

Earnings results for Forian (NASDAQ:FORA)

Forian Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Forian last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Forian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Forian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Forian (NASDAQ:FORA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 177.03%. The high price target for FORA is $31.00 and the low price target for FORA is $31.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Forian has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Forian has a forecasted upside of 177.0% from its current price of $11.19. Forian has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forian (NASDAQ:FORA)

Forian does not currently pay a dividend. Forian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forian (NASDAQ:FORA)

In the past three months, Forian insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $239,633.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA



