Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Earnings results for Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42.

Gemini Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Gemini Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Gemini Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($2.12) per share. Gemini Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gemini Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 447.26%. The high price target for GMTX is $25.00 and the low price target for GMTX is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gemini Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Gemini Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 447.3% from its current price of $4.02. Gemini Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Gemini Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

In the past three months, Gemini Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $122,980.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 56.63% of the stock of Gemini Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX



Earnings for Gemini Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($2.12) per share. Gemini Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

