Earnings and Growth Analysis : Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Earnings results for Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Dividend Strength: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group does not currently pay a dividend. Global Blue Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

In the past three months, Global Blue Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 85.09% of the stock of Global Blue Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB



Global Blue Group has a P/B Ratio of 131.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

