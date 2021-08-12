Will stock surge before Earnings results? Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Earnings results for Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5699999999999998.

Gravity last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $93.24 million during the quarter. Gravity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($9.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Gravity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Gravity does not currently pay a dividend. Gravity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Gravity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.82% of the stock of Gravity is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Gravity is 9.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.00. The P/E ratio of Gravity is 9.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.49. Gravity has a P/B Ratio of 4.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

