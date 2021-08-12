Earnings and Growth Analysis : GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Earnings results for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

GreenPower Motor last announced its earnings data on June 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. GreenPower Motor has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GreenPower Motor are expected to grow by 284.62% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.50 per share. GreenPower Motor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021. GreenPower Motor will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159502”.

Analyst Opinion on GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GreenPower Motor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 136.46%. The high price target for GP is $40.00 and the low price target for GP is $31.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GreenPower Motor has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor does not currently pay a dividend. GreenPower Motor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

In the past three months, GreenPower Motor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.54% of the stock of GreenPower Motor is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP



Earnings for GreenPower Motor are expected to grow by 284.62% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of GreenPower Motor is -45.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GreenPower Motor has a P/B Ratio of 8.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

