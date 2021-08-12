Here’s what gurus have to say about : Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Earnings results for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment last issued its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.92 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Dividend Strength: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

In the past three months, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $84,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 40.30% of the stock of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.51% of the stock of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV



Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

