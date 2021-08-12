Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Earnings results for Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.8.

Helius Medical Technologies last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies has generated ($11.80) earnings per share over the last year (($9.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Helius Medical Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.09) to ($4.55) per share. Helius Medical Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.95%. The high price target for HSDT is $20.00 and the low price target for HSDT is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Helius Medical Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Helius Medical Technologies has a forecasted upside of 30.0% from its current price of $15.39. Helius Medical Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Helius Medical Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

In the past three months, Helius Medical Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Helius Medical Technologies is held by insiders. Only 12.07% of the stock of Helius Medical Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT



Earnings for Helius Medical Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.09) to ($4.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Helius Medical Technologies is -1.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Helius Medical Technologies is -1.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Helius Medical Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

