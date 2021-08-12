EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Earnings results for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Hookipa Pharma last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year (($1.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hookipa Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.36) per share. Hookipa Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hookipa Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 195.77%. The high price target for HOOK is $28.00 and the low price target for HOOK is $18.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Hookipa Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

In the past three months, Hookipa Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.74% of the stock of Hookipa Pharma is held by insiders. 44.02% of the stock of Hookipa Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK



Earnings for Hookipa Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Hookipa Pharma is -4.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hookipa Pharma is -4.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hookipa Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

