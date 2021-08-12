Earnings and Growth Analysis : Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Earnings results for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Hoth Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Hoth Therapeutics has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year (($0.64) diluted earnings per share). Hoth Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Dividend Strength: Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Hoth Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

In the past three months, Hoth Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.87% of the stock of Hoth Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 12.79% of the stock of Hoth Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH



The P/E ratio of Hoth Therapeutics is -1.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hoth Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

