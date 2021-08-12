thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Earnings results for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has generated ($4.42) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.93) to ($2.52) per share. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. HTG Molecular Diagnostics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.47%. The high price target for HTGM is $10.00 and the low price target for HTGM is $9.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics does not currently pay a dividend. HTG Molecular Diagnostics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

In the past three months, HTG Molecular Diagnostics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of HTG Molecular Diagnostics is held by insiders. Only 37.73% of the stock of HTG Molecular Diagnostics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM



Earnings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.93) to ($2.52) per share. The P/E ratio of HTG Molecular Diagnostics is -1.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HTG Molecular Diagnostics is -1.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

