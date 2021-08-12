Must-See Earnings Estimates for: IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

Earnings results for IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

IEC Electronics Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

IEC Electronics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. The firm earned $45.36 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. IEC Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. IEC Electronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42154”.

Analyst Opinion on IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

Dividend Strength: IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

IEC Electronics does not currently pay a dividend. IEC Electronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

In the past three months, IEC Electronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.09% of the stock of IEC Electronics is held by insiders. Only 34.86% of the stock of IEC Electronics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)



The P/E ratio of IEC Electronics is 21.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of IEC Electronics is 21.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.36. IEC Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

