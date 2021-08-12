Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Earnings results for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32.

Ikena Oncology last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $1.78. Ikena Oncology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Ikena Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.07) to ($1.43) per share. Ikena Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ikena Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 198.80%. The high price target for IKNA is $30.00 and the low price target for IKNA is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Ikena Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

In the past three months, Ikena Oncology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.90% of the stock of Ikena Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA



