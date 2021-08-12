Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

Earnings results for InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34.

InMed Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. InMed Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for InMed Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($1.00) per share. InMed Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InMed Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 360.00%. The high price target for INM is $11.50 and the low price target for INM is $11.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

InMed Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, InMed Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 360.0% from its current price of $2.50. InMed Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. InMed Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

In the past three months, InMed Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.21% of the stock of InMed Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM



