Wall street estimates Earnings report Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Earnings results for Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Inpixon last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Inpixon has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.77) diluted earnings per share). Inpixon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Dividend Strength: Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon does not currently pay a dividend. Inpixon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

In the past three months, Inpixon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Inpixon is held by insiders. Only 6.01% of the stock of Inpixon is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX



The P/E ratio of Inpixon is -1.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inpixon is -1.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inpixon has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here