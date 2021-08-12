What’s your take on Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Earnings results for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.05.

Inspired Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year (($1.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Inspired Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.37) to $0.33 per share. Inspired Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Inspired Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159096”.

Analyst Opinion on Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inspired Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.81%. The high price target for INSE is $30.00 and the low price target for INSE is $13.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inspired Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.75, Inspired Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 76.8% from its current price of $11.17. Inspired Entertainment has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Inspired Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

In the past three months, Inspired Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $57,513,059.00 in company stock. 20.89% of the stock of Inspired Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.45% of the stock of Inspired Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)



The P/E ratio of Inspired Entertainment is -8.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

