thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Earnings results for International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

International General Insurance last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter. International General Insurance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. International General Insurance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. International General Insurance will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International General Insurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.77%. The high price target for IGIC is $11.00 and the low price target for IGIC is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

International General Insurance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $11.00, International General Insurance has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $9.34.

Dividend Strength: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. International General Insurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

In the past three months, International General Insurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 20.10% of the stock of International General Insurance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.85% of the stock of International General Insurance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC



The P/E ratio of International General Insurance is 9.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of International General Insurance is 9.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. International General Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

