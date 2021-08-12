Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Earnings results for Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Intrusion last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Intrusion has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Intrusion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intrusion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 108.33%. The high price target for INTZ is $13.50 and the low price target for INTZ is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intrusion has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.25, Intrusion has a forecasted upside of 108.3% from its current price of $4.44. Intrusion has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion does not currently pay a dividend. Intrusion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

In the past three months, Intrusion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.20% of the stock of Intrusion is held by insiders. Only 16.52% of the stock of Intrusion is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ



The P/E ratio of Intrusion is -7.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intrusion is -7.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intrusion has a P/B Ratio of 4.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

