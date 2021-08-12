numbers crunched for you before earnings results INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Earnings results for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO BioScience, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

INVO Bioscience last released its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company earned $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. INVO Bioscience has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year (($1.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for INVO Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.04) per share. INVO Bioscience has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for INVO Bioscience in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. INVO Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

In the past three months, INVO Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.62% of the stock of INVO Bioscience is held by insiders. Only 13.72% of the stock of INVO Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)



Earnings for INVO Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of INVO Bioscience is -2.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. INVO Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 6.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

