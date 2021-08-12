Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Earnings results for IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

IRIDEX last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. IRIDEX has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IRIDEX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.23) per share. IRIDEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. IRIDEX will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IRIDEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.43%. The high price target for IRIX is $11.00 and the low price target for IRIX is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IRIDEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, IRIDEX has a forecasted upside of 67.4% from its current price of $6.57. IRIDEX has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX does not currently pay a dividend. IRIDEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

In the past three months, IRIDEX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of IRIDEX is held by insiders. Only 23.60% of the stock of IRIDEX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX



Earnings for IRIDEX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of IRIDEX is -13.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IRIDEX is -13.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IRIDEX has a P/B Ratio of 5.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

