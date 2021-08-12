Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Earnings results for IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

IZEA Worldwide last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IZEA Worldwide are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.03) per share. IZEA Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. IZEA Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “21996359”.

Analyst Opinion on IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IZEA Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.12%. The high price target for IZEA is $4.50 and the low price target for IZEA is $4.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

IZEA Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, IZEA Worldwide has a forecasted upside of 99.1% from its current price of $2.26. IZEA Worldwide has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. IZEA Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

In the past three months, IZEA Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $969,234.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of IZEA Worldwide is held by insiders. Only 12.14% of the stock of IZEA Worldwide is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA



Earnings for IZEA Worldwide are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of IZEA Worldwide is -16.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IZEA Worldwide is -16.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IZEA Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 3.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

