, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Jaguar Health last announced its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company earned $1.24 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Jaguar Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.18) per share. Jaguar Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jaguar Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 275.94%. The high price target for JAGX is $5.00 and the low price target for JAGX is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jaguar Health does not currently pay a dividend. Jaguar Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Jaguar Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $511.00 in company stock. Only 2.26% of the stock of Jaguar Health is held by insiders. Only 6.97% of the stock of Jaguar Health is held by institutions.

Earnings for Jaguar Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.18) per share. Jaguar Health has a P/B Ratio of 8.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

